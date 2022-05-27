Meghan Markle visits Texas school shooting memorial

Meghan Markle laid white roses at a memorial for victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced visit to pay tribute to the 21 victims, two teachers and 19 students, with her personal security at the Uvalde County Courthouse, close to the school, on Thursday (26 May).

The White House has confirmed that president Joe Biden will visit the memorial on Sunday (29 May).

