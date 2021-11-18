Meghan Markle shares new photo of son Archie as fans point out resemblance to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has shared a new photo of her and Prince Harry’s two-year-old son Archie to the joy of royal fans.

The Duchess of Sussex unveiled the new photo of the couple’s oldest child during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

In the picture, the toddler can be seen standing in the family’s chicken coop at their home in Montecito, California, in jeans, yellow rain boots and a long-sleeved shirt and holding a basket, presumably to gather eggs.

The photo, taken from behind, also shows the two-year-old’s hair, which appears to match his father Prince Harry’s reddish colour.

The resemblance between the toddler and the Duke of Sussex was met with happiness on social media, with many commenting on Archie’s hair colour.

“Look at king Archie and his full head of hair aww. I think he has auburn hair. Sweetest little boy ever,” one person tweeted.

“Archie will make a great model for L’Oréal hair products,” someone else joked.

Another said: “Meghan Markle showing Archie with his chickens on Ellen is PRECIOUS.”

During the conversation, the duchess also spoke candidly about Archie’s reaction to becoming a big brother to his five-month-old sister Lilibet, with Meghan revealing that the toddler “loves being a big brother”.

However, the royal did note that it was an adjustment period, telling DeGeneres: “I think it’s just, everyone tells you – well, someone told H and I: ‘When you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting.’

“Suddenly we realised: ‘Oh, right.’ Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.’”

The photo marks the most recent glimpse at the couple’s eldest child, with the duke and duchess previously sharing a photo of Archie for his second birthday in May.

