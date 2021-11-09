Meghan Markle says despite ‘precedent amongst my husband’s family’ she wants to fight for paid leave

Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about her fight for paid family leave in the US, with the Duchess of Sussex claiming the right is a “humanitarian” issue rather than a political one.

The duchess, who recently wrote a letter to congress advocating for paid family leave and called Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to inquire about getting involved in the fight, discussed the topic during an appearance on The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, where she appeared in an all-black outfit adorned with a poppy pin.

During the conversation, which was titled: “Minding The Gap” and included Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments, host Andrew Ross Sorkin, editor at large and founder of DealBook The New York Times, asked Meghan whether she had “anxiety about being involved in politics”.

In response, the Duchess of Sussex acknowledged the precedent set by her husband Prince Harry’s family to remain politically neutral, before noting that the issue is actually a “humanitarian” one.

“I don’t see this as a political issue, frankly. Look, there is certainly a precedent amongst my husband’s family and the royal family of not having any involvement in politics but I think this is, I mean, paid leave, from my standpoint, is a humanitarian issue,” Meghan said.

On the British Royal Family’s official website, it notes that as “Head of State, The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” with the precedent followed by most other members of the royal family.

As for the reaction so far to her involvement in the fight for paid family leave, the duchess said that she believes it is “one of those issues that is not red or blue” and we can “all agree that people need support especially when they’ve had a child”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Meghan Markle says despite ‘precedent amongst my husband’s family’ she wants to fight for paid leave