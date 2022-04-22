Meghan Markle pulls out all the style stops at the Invictus Games for first European appearance in two years

Meghan Markle has long been praised for her elegant, minimalist approach to fashion.

Over the years, her daytime looks have included plenty of oversized boyfriend shirts, while her evening ensembles usually feature crisp tailoring, bold pops of colour and sleek shapes.

The Duchess of Sussex recently returned to California following a trip to the The Hague, Netherlands, with husband Prince Harry to attend the Invictus Games.

The visit marked the couple’s first public appearance together in Europe since stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving to California in 2020.

As the games draw to an end, we’ve rounded up every look from Meghan’s European wardrobe, which included an exquisitely tailored all-white suit, plenty of meaningful jewellery choices and a nod to her sporty-chic style.

All-white Valentino

She accessorised with gold jewellery (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Meghan was seen smiling and waving to fans on Friday 15 April as she arrived in an all-white suit from Valentino.

She wore a double-breasted white blazer, paired with wide-leg trousers and matching Aquazurra heels. She completed the look with a Valentino Garavani One Stud bag.

The duchess made sentimental jewellery choices, opting for the same Galanterie de Cartier earrings she wore on her wedding day to Harry, and at their son Archie’s christening.

On her wrists she wore a Cartier Tank watch that once belonged to Princess Diana and a tennis bracelet she was gifted by Prince Charles.

Meghan also sported a gold hand chain by New York-based jeweller Catbird. The bracelet, named the “Kitten Mitten”, is described as “easy-breezy cool and super foxy.”

Down for the ride

Meghan was seen carrying a Canada flag (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

On Saturday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess took part in a driving challenge held by Jaguar Land Rover.

The couple were seen sitting in mini Land Rover vehicles as they were driven around a small track by children.

Meghan stayed true to her preppy style, arriving in a pair of blue mom jeans from Japanese brand Moussy and a double-breasted tweed jacket from Celine with gold buttons.

She opted for ballet flats by Chanel (Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock)

She paired the outfit with two-toned ballet flats by Chanel and Linda Farrow aviator sunglasses. Her dark hair was swept back into a sleek ponytail and her makeup was minimal and natural-looking.

A must-have blazer

The duchess also met with families of those competing in the Invictus Games, even trying her hand at calligraphy with some children.

For the meeting, she opted for a tailored Veronica Beard pinstriped blazer, featuring ruched sleeves and decorative white and gold buttons.

She wore the jacket – which has since sold out on the retailer’s website – over a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

A fan of neutrals

The duke and duchess took time to meet with members of the UK and Canada teams at the competition.

Meghan opted for neutral hues for the meeting, arriving in an all-camel coloured look.

The duchess was seen posing for pictures wearing a cashmere Ralph Lauren coat, which she draped over matching trousers and a form-fitting turtleneck.

Modern monochrome

She wore an ivory Khaite bodysuit (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines following their appearance at the opening ceremony of the games on Saturday evening after the couple shared a brief kiss on stage.

While their public display of affection won the hearts of fans, it was little distraction from Meghan’s elegant monochrome look.

The duchess opted for an ivory bodysuit from New York-based designer Khaite. The piece featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruched knot in the middle of the neckline.

She paired it with high-waisted straight black trousers, black Manolo Blahnik heels and a gold Cartier necklace.

Casual chic

Meghan was all smiles as the couple arrived to watch the games (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Arriving to watch the sitting volleyball on Sunday 17 April, Meghan opted for a more casual appearance.

The duchess wore a collarless off-white wrap around jacket, which was belted at the waist. She paired it with form-fitting dark blue jeans and a pair of brown suede stilleto shoes.

‘Pre-duchess vibes’

Meghan Markle elogiada por su lápiz labial rojo durante su aparición en Invictus Games (Getty Images for the Invictus Ga)

Meghan attended the Invictus Games Foundation reception dressed in an ivory Valentino minidress featuring a rounded neckline and floral laser-cut design across the shoulders and chest.

She completed the look with a bold red lip and wore her hair down and parted to one side.

Fans flocked to social media to praise the royal for her appearance, with many noting that the dress was reminiscent of her Hollywood style before she married Prince Harry.

One person described the look as “very reminiscent of her Suits days”, while another said it gave “pre-Harry, red carpet vibes”.

