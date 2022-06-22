Meghan Markle proves double denim is perfect for summer

The Duchess of Sussex proved double denim is a perfect style choice for the summer months as she watched her husband, the Duke of Sussex, play polo over the weekend.

Arriving at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club to cheer on Prince Harry for the event, Meghan Markle sported an all-denim look paired with brown leather sandals.

Meghan opted for a pair of A-line shorts from California-based brand DÔEN. The midwash shorts, in the style “Lane”, have a high-waisted design and patch pockets on both legs. They retail for $190 (£155).

The Duchess paired them with a light, loose-fitting chambray shirt which she wore tucked in and with the sleeves rolled up.

To complete the look, she accessorised with a pair of brown leather slingback sandals by Emme Parsons in the style “Laurie”, featuring gold accent toe loops.

Meghan Markle opted for DÔEN shorts (BACKGRID)

She was also seen wearing a pair of Valentino sunglasses and her gold Cartier Tank Watch.

The appearance comes weeks after the Duchess showcased her sophisticated style at the Queen’s platinum jubilee in the UK.

On 3 June, she joined other members of the royal family at St Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving in honour of the monarch.

The occasion marked Harry and Meghan’s first public engagement in the UK since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Meghan made headlines as she arrived wearing an haute couture look by Dior, made up of a classic cream belted coat with a matching hat and stiletto heels.

Fans praised the Duchess’ “understated glamour” on social media.

“When it comes to Haute Couture no one comes close to Dior. Meghan’s outfit is a masterpiece,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Believe me when I say modesty presented with elegance and class can NEVER be boring. This look on Meghan Markle for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by @Dior is just WOW!”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Meghan Markle proves double denim is perfect for summer