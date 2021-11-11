Meghan Markle news – live: Duchess apologises for ‘misleading’ court as Mail on Sunday appeals letter ruling

The Mail on Sunday’s legal bid to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter sent by Meghan Markle to her father enters final day (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The Mail on Sunday’s three-day legal battle to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her estranged father is set to end.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, sued the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter sent to her father Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The High Court ruled earlier this year that ANL’s publication of the letter was unlawful, entering summary judgment for Meghan and avoiding the need for a trial.

But ANL is challenging that ruling at the Court of Appeal, arguing the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claims including breach of privacy and copyright.

In a witness statement made public on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex apologised for misleading the courts after forgetting she asked an aide to brief the authors of an unauthorised biography about her and her husband Prince Harry.

Show latest update 1636628580 Court pauses to observe two-minute silence The hearing at the Court of Appeal in London has paused as those present stand to observe a two-minute silence to mark the anniversary of Armistice Day. Chiara Giordano 11 November 2021 11:03 1636628429 Mail on Sunday’s legal battle against letter ruling enters final day The Mail on Sunday is continuing its legal battle to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her estranged father. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, sued the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter sent to her father Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018. The High Court ruled earlier this year that ANL’s publication of the letter was unlawful, entering summary judgment for Meghan and avoiding the need for a trial. ANL is challenging that ruling at the Court of Appeal in a three-day hearing that will come to an end today. Chiara Giordano 11 November 2021 11:00 1636628225 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Mail on Sunday’s legal bid to overturn a High Court ruling its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her estranged father. The three-day hearing at the Court of Appeal will end today, with a judgment expected at a later date. Chiara Giordano 11 November 2021 10:57

