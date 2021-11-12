Meghan Markle made a mistake – that’s all

Elements of the British media, in their campaign to discredit Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, think they have a “gotcha” moment. They have nothing of the sort. They try hard to ruin her reputation but fail again.

The question in the latest faux outrage about Meghan is not whether she loses credibility for not informing the High Court that her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, had provided some information for the unauthorised biography, Finding Freedom, to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, with her knowledge. No, the only question is whether this would have made a difference to the outcome of the privacy claim she won against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the the Mail on Sunday newspaper. The fact is it should make zero difference. Here’s why.

This is really a fight to win in the court of public opinion, so let’s apply a common sense analysis to what is actually a straightforward issue. Associated Newspapers Ltd reproduced parts of a private letter Meghan sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018, the disclosures of which the English courts, in February 2021, found to be “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful”, and further stated that there would be “no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial”.

Meghan’s successful privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Ltd was not predicated on the collaboration, if any, with the authors of Finding Freedom but whether or not Associated Newspapers Ltd had breached her right to privacy by publishing parts of her letter to her father. The Court’s ruling that publishing her private letter was “excessive” and “unlawful” is the centrepiece of her win in this privacy claim. So this disclosure about Finding Freedom is not critical in my opinion.

Usually, a lot of information that is pertinent to a lawsuit trial is shared at the disclosure stage of a litigation proceeding, giving both sides the opportunity to confirm or deny. This case never got to trial because it won on its merits. It means that all of the information, including Jason Knauf briefing the authors of Finding Freedom with Meghan’s knowledge, would have eventually been revealed in the litigation process. There is no evidence that Meghan tried to hide this.

However, because she and Prince Harry have previously denied collaborating with the authors of Finding Freedom, it is objectively misleading to suggest there had been no collaboration. She was right to apologise to the court and explain the circumstances. However, she made it clear in her witness statement that, though she was aware of a meeting Jason Knauf had scheduled with the Finding Freedom authors, the extent of the information he shared is unknown to her.

Harry and Meghan: A timeline

To those asserting Meghan “knew” her letter to her father could be leaked, this is a nonsense argument to make and the wrong hill to die on. Firstly, anyone in the public eye would have a genuine fear that private communications could be leaked. Secondly, her fear of a leak and proceeding to write the letter does not waive her right to privacy. Thirdly, Associated Newspapers Ltd cannot use this as a defence because it gives them no right to breach her right to privacy. Finally, even though her father, Thomas Markle, had already proved to be untrustworthy with his interactions with the press, writing him the letter does not constitute Meghan’s consent that it should be shared for public consumption.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter by clicking here

You can’t spin fiction into facts but that’s what some are trying to do with this apology. Given the final conclusion of the Court’s ruling in favour of Meghan, surely Associated Newspapers Ltd don’t think they stand a real prospect of success to overturn the ruling at appeal? Yet they are determined to challenge the Court’s ruling. Why? To my mind it is because they want the circus of a trial for one reason only: to attempt to damage Meghan Markle’s reputation.

Instead of Associated Newspapers tucking in their tail and moving on, they are digging in their heels for a trial it seems they are sure to lose. It seems that parts of the British media are hungry to try and destroy Meghan, but will they destroy themselves in the process?

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu is a political and women’s rights activist. Her book ‘This is Why I Resist’ is out now

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Meghan Markle made a mistake – that’s all