Meghan Markle has reflected on her acting career while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for her first daytime talk show appearance since marrying Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke with DeGeneres for Thursday’s episode, with a preview clip released Wednesday showing the pair discussing the former Suits star’s life as an actor.

During the conversation, the duchess recalled how she used to visit the same Warner Bros lot when she was going on auditions, telling DeGeneres: “The security guards would always say: ‘Break a leg! We hope you get it!’ So the drive in today was very different.”

However, according to Meghan, who appeared on the talk show in a white long-sleeved blouse and black pants, the security guards “probably said it to everybody,” as she noted: “That’s how nice they were.”

While reminiscing about her time as a Hollywood actor, Meghan also reflected on the car that she used to drive to auditions, with the duchess revealing that she had a “very, very old Ford Explorer Sport” that had a “life of its own”.

“And, at a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door, so after auditions – I would park at the back of the parking lot – and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me, and crawl over all my seats to get out,” the duchess recalled while laughing. “That’s how I would come to and fro.”

As for whether anyone ever spotted Meghan climbing out of her car, the mother-of-two revealed that she would “play it off” by pretending to look for items such as her resume.

More follows…

Source Link Meghan Markle laughs about her acting career in surprise Ellen Show appearance