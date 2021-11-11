Meghan Markle: Final arguments heard in Duchess of Sussex’s legal battle with Mail on Sunday

The Mail on Sunday must wait to learn whether it has been successful in its bid to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her estranged father.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, sued the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter sent to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The High Court ruled earlier this year that ANL’s publication of the letter was unlawful, entering summary judgment for Meghan and avoiding the need for a trial.

But ANL has challenged that ruling during a three-day hearing at the Court of Appeal, arguing the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claim’s, including breach of privacy and copyright.

Lawyers for the publisher argued Meghan wrote the letter knowing it might be published, and passed on information to the authors of an unauthorised biography about her and her husband Prince Harry.

Her lawyers previously denied she collaborated with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of Finding Freedom.

But in new evidence, her former aide Jason Knauf claimed the handwritten letter was “drafted with the understanding that it could be leaked” to the media.

Mr Knauf, who was communications secretary to Meghan and Harry until March 2019, said she had queried whether she should call her father “daddy”, as she always had, as “in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings.”

The former communications chief said the book was “discussed on a routine basis” and “discussed directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email”.

He also discussed planning a meeting with the authors to provide background information and said Meghan had given him several briefing points to share with them, including information on how she had “very minimal contact” with her half-siblings during her childhood.

Emails released as part of Mr Knauf’s witness statement showed he had also emailed Harry to discuss the book and to say he would meet with Mr Scobie and Ms Durand.

Meghan’s lawyers on Thursday argued she had the biography would have been the “perfect opportunity” to disclose the letter but she was “simply not prepared to go there”.

They said she only regarded the “possibility” the letter could be leaked into the public domain – and gave little information about her father for Mr Knauf to pass on.

During the three-day hearing, the duchess apologised for “misleading” the court over her recollection of the information given by her aides to the authors.

In her witness statement, made public on Wednesday, she said: “I accept that Mr Knauf did provide some information to the authors for the book and that he did so with my knowledge.

“When I approved the passage…I did not have the benefit of seeing these emails and I apologise to the court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time.”

Andrew Caldecott QC, representing ANL, argued the Mail on Sunday published Meghan’s letter to her father to refute “nasty and untrue” allegations made about him in an article published by People – a US magazine with about 40 million readers per week.

The barrister argued there was a public interest in correcting the claims made during the interview with five friends of the duchess.

Describing the allegations, he said: “In the teeth of his daughter being always dutiful and supporting him throughout with incredible generosity, first he cold-shouldered her at the wedding, in one of the most important parts of her life.

“He gave a cynical and self-interested response ignoring her pleas for reconciliation in a loving letter.”

Mr Caldecott said the letter from Meghan was “not a loving letter, not a generous letter”, contrary to how it was presented in the People article.

The barrister continued: “When we come to the very first allegation about cold-shouldering her at the wedding… this allegation is demonstrably false, we say.

“The letter is presented in the people article as a loving letter – what is the best evidence to refute that but the tone and the text of the letter?”

The three-day hearing was heard before Sir Geoffrey Vos, master of the rolls, Dame Victoria Sharp, president of the Queen’s Bench Division, and Lord Justice Bean and a judgment is expected at a later date.

Sir Geoffrey said they would “take time” to consider their judgments and the lawyers’ submissions “with great care”.

Additional reporting by Press Association

