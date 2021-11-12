Meghan Markle claimed Harry faced ‘constant berating’ from Royal Family over estranged father, text message reveals

Meghan Markle wrote a five-page letter to her estranged father to “protect” Harry from the Royal Family’s “constant berating”, she told her aide in a text message.

In a text to her then communications secretary Jason Knauf, the Duchess of Sussex said her husband spent a week “endlessly explaining” the situation with her father to the Prince of Wales while staying with him – but the family “fundamentally don’t understand”.

“The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H,” she wrote. “Even after a week with his dad and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context – and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?’

“They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family ‘she wrote him a letter and he’s still doing it’.

“By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.”

A string of text messages and emails exchanged between Meghan, Harry and Mr Knauf have been made public following a three-day appeal hearing brought by the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” handwritten letter sent to Thomas Markle in August 2018.

In explosive new evidence that came on the second day of the appeal, Mr Knauf claimed in a witness statement that the duchess wrote the letter with the understanding that it could be leaked.

Extracts of text messages and emails used in court which shed more light on how Meghan came to write the five-page letter to her father were made public on Friday following representations from the media.

