Meghan and Harry roll down car window to beam at fans during platinum jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted smiling at cheering fans as the couple drove through London during Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling as their car drove on Cleveland Row, a side street near Buckingham Palace, on Thursday.

Fans waved and clapped for the royal couple, who were seated in the back of the car with a window rolled down on the passenger side. Meghan appeared to be smiling at the crowd as Prince Harry looked over her shoulder.

It is unclear where the couple were headed as their car drove through London; although, it was reported that the duke and duchess will be staying in their old home, Frogmore Cottage, during their time in the UK.

The Sussexes will be joined by their children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet who turns one on Saturday.

The duke and duchess made a brief appearance during the platinum jubilee on Thursday morning when they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the mother-of-two was pictured playfully shushing Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall as she watched the military display with the young royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile at fans as they drive through London (Emily Sevenoaks via REUTERS)

The platinum jubilee marks Meghan’s first royal appearance in two years. Since stepping down from the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the US with their children. This will be the first time that the 96-year-old monarch meets the couple’s daughter. It is speculated that they will christen their daughter in front of the Queen.

