The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday.

The photograph of Lilibet, who celebrated the occasion with family and close friends of the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, is understood to have been taken by family friend Misan Harriman.

Harry and Meghan’s second child, born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple have been “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet.

More than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations to the World Central Kitchen were made in her honour by people around the world, for which the Duke and Duchess have also expressed their gratitude.

The organisation provides meals for those affected by humanitarian, climate and community crises and is said to be especially near to the couple’s hearts.

The Queen reportedly met her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time on Thursday while the Sussexes were London for the monarch’s platinum jubilee celebrations last week.

Source Link Meghan and Harry release picture of Lilibet to mark her first birthday