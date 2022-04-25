Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez offered her $1million to ‘keep quiet’ about alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed that Tory Lanez offered her $1million after allegedly shooting her if she agreed not to talk about the incident.

The rapper was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow music artist Tory Lanez, who was a friend at the time.

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault and entered a “not guilty” plea in November 2021.

In a new interview broadcast on Monday (25 April) on CBS Mornings, the ‘Savage’ star, born Megan Pete, went into greater detail about the event.

“He shot a couple of times, I was so scared,” she explained to news anchor Gayle King.

“He is standing up over the window, shooting. And I didn’t even wanna move, I didn’t want to move too quick, because I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’”

“Were you afraid for your life at that time?” King asked.

Nodding, Pete responded: “I was really scared because I had never been shot at before.”

Pete then told King that the “Luv” singer quickly tried to apologise for his alleged actions, and claims that he offered to pay her to keep quiet.

“He’s apologising, saying ‘I’m so sorry, please don’t tell nobody, I’ll give y’all $1million if y’all don’t say nothing.’

“I’m like, ‘what are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me! If you’re sorry, just help me.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pete explains that she felt even more afraid after the police arrived as it was only weeks after George Floyd died during a police arrest in Minnesota.

“There were so many cops, I was like, ‘We all about to die’,” Pete recalled. “The George Floyd incident had just happened, the police are very much ‘shoot first, ask questions after’.

“There’s a hot gun in the car, I’m bleeding, I’ve been shot – they about to kill somebody. Something bad is about to happen.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Tory Lanez.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

