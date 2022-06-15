Megan Thee Stallion says she wants Tory Lanez to ‘go to jail’ over alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has said she wants Tory Lanez to “go to jail” for allegedly shooting her.

The “WAP” musician, 27, was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, 29, who was a friend at the time.

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.

Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Speaking about her past friendship with Lanez, she said: “I thought we had a real connection. I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot me at all.”

Megan continued: “I never put my hands on this man. I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue everyday. Friends argue everyday.”

In an April interview with CBS’ Gayle King, Megan claimed that Lanez apologised for his alleged actions immediately afterwards and begged her to stay quiet by offering her and Harris “a million dollars”.

Megan said that she initially told police that she had stepped in glass because she feared for their lives.

“There were so many cops, I was like, ‘We all about to die,’” she recalled. “The George Floyd incident had just happened, the police are very much shoot first, ask questions after’.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the rumours surrounding the incident that have since circulated online, the singer said: “In some kind of way I became the villain. And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong.

“I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

Megan is due to face Lanez in court when the case goes to trial in September. She told the publication: “I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Lanez for comment.

