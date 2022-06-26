Megan Rapinoe launches scathing attack on ‘cruel’ decision to overturn Roe v Wade

Megan Rapinoe has launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court’s “cruel” decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The USWNT star said she was speaking as a “cis-gender, rich, white woman” who has protections that others don’t, suggesting the ruling will disproportionately affect many people.

“It will completely exasperate so many of the existing inequalities that we have in our country,” Rapinoe said, becoming tearful.

“I can’t understate how sad and how cruel this is… this is not pro-life by any means.”

