Megan Fox says she’s done ‘every form of therapy’ with Machine Gun Kelly since his suicide attempt

Megan Fox has revealed that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have done “every form of therapy that exists” since the musician’s suicide attempt.

In his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink, Kelly spoke about a night in July 2020 where he put a gun in his mouth while on the phone to Fox.

At the documentary’s premiere on Tuesday (28 June), Fox was asked about how she helped Kelly through the difficult time he was having.

“We’ve done every form of therapy that exists,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one.

“Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild.”

Fox continued: “And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”

In the documentary, Kelly – real name Colson Baker – explains that he was having dark thoughts while struggling with the loss of his father when he nearly attempted suicide.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the ‘Life In Pink’ premiere (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me,” the 32-year-old recalled in the new documentary about his life, according to Page Six.

Kelly added that he would always sleep with a shotgun next to his bed and “just f***ing snapped” that day.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent,” he said.

Life in Pink is on Hulu in the US and coming soon to Disney+ in the UK.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

