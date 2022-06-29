Megan Fox says she and Machine Gun Kelly will marry when universe ‘opens up and give us the space to do that’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have confirmed that they aren’t secretly married while sharing an update on their wedding plans.

The couple, who announced their engagement in January 2022, have sparked fan speculation that they tied the knot in secret as a result of the singer’s tendency to refer to the Transformer’s actor as his “wife”.

However, according to Machine Gun Kelly, 32, the term has nothing to do with the legal status of their relationship, and more to do with the “depth” of the pair’s union.

“I think when I speak about terminology – it never felt like my girlfriend,” the Emo Girl singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the premiere of his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on Monday. “It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship.”

Fox, 36, confirmed her fiancé’s explanation, with the Jennifer’s Body star telling the outlet that Kelly has “got all the names,” but that the couple hasn’t exchanged vows yet.

As for when the pair do plan to marry, the actor said that, as of now, they have no set time, and that they are relying on the universe to “open up and give us the space to do that”.

“We don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that,” Fox said.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Fox also revealed how the couple has supported one another since Kelly attempted to take his own life one night in July 2020.

According to Fox, she and the singer have done “every form of therapy that exists” and have found a therapist that works for them both as a couple and individually.

“We’ve done every form of therapy that exists,” the actor said. “We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one.

“Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild. And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”

In January, Kelly proposed to Fox under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico that the couple had previously visited. The actor shared the news on Instagram after, where she wrote: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic … Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

After confirming that she said yes to the proposal, Fox then revealed that she and the singer celebrated their commitment to one another by drinking each other’s blood.

