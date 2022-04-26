Megan Fox says she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood for ‘ritual purposes’

Megan Fox has spoken candidly about her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and revealed that they have drunk each other’s blood for “ritual purposes”.

The 35-year-old actor first announced her engagement to the 32-year-old musician last November on Instagram, where she detailed that they have drunk each other’s blood.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” she wrote in the caption, along with a video of Kelly’s marriage proposal. “And then we drank each other’s blood.”

She discussed the Instagram post and how the blood comment was true during a recent interview with Glamour UK. However, according to the model, they didn’t drink a lot of blood, as they only do it for “ritual purposes”.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she explained.

Fox said that when she does drink her partner’s blood, she’s much more “controlled” and there’s a “reason” for it, since she’s someone who prefers reading “tarot cards” and “astrology” more.

“And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” the Jennifer’s Body star added. “And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

However, Fox noted that Kelly is much more “hectic” when it comes to blood and appears to be willing to drink more than just a few drops.

“He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” she said.

When asked if Kelly would actually slash his chest to offer Fox more blood, she responded: “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

In February 2021, Kelly revealed on Instagram that he had a necklace with a drop of Fox’s blood in it. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few months later, DeGeneres asked him what the story was behind the necklace. In response, he said that he actually received it from Fox as a gift.

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this is really new in our relationship,” he explained.

As he couldn’t visit her, since she was going to Bulgaria and he didn’t have a passport, Kelly noted that he was “kind of freaking out” about that.

“And yeah, I mean, some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever, she gave me her DNA,” he added.

