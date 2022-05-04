Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romantic comedy

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.

The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.

She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.

Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”

It will be her first film since 2015’s Ithaca, which she also directed and starred in.

Before that, Ryan took a step back from the film industry following roles in The Women and Serious Moonlight in 2008 and 2009, respectively. She went on to appear in TV show Web Therapy and had a cameo role in HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

What Happens Later is based on Steven Dietz’s play Shooting Star, which follows two ex-lovers who reuinte after being snowed in at an airport overnight.

Meg Ryan is returning to movies with a new romantic comedy (Getty Images)

Speaking about romantic comedies in 2019, Ryan told New York Times Magazine: “I’m aware now that romantic comedies are confections, but they have construction. There’s architecture. It’s not something I was aware of back then.”

Ryan’s fans expressed excitement over the news, with one telling her: “Finally! You’ve been missed!”

“Very happy to see you performing again,” another added, with one excited fan stating: “This is absolutely wonderful news!!”

Julia Roberts is also returning to the romantic comedy genre this year with Ticket to Paradise, which she will star in alongside George Clooney. She recently told The New York Times Magazine that she hasn’t appeared in a romcom in the last 20 years as she hadn’t read a script she considered “good enough”.

The new film will be released on 16 September.

In the past few years, Ryan’s son, Jack Quaid, has become a star thanks to his roles in The Boys, Plus One and the latest Scream film.

