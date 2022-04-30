Meet the photographer taking breathtaking aerial drone portraits

An aerial photography fan has created stunning images from around the world.
Dimitar Karanikolov’s work features what he calls “drone portraits” that capture figures in the centre of the frame.
The Sofia-based architect says he has spent recent years travelling on specialised photo expeditions worldwide on which he tries to “capture authentic environments, portraits and unusual perspectives” with his drone.
Dimitar, 46, explains: “I love symmetry and placing the subject in the middle. There is a cinematic feel to it – it kind of looks like a movie poster.
“I like to shoot ‘drone portraits’ – a tiny figure placed somewhere among a vast landscape could give you a sense of scale and would make a photo much more exciting.”
Dimitar uses a range of drones, including the DJI Phantom 4 and DJI Mavic Pro.
SWNS
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.