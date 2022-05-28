Meet Sriya Lenka, India's First K-Pop Artist And Blackswan's Newest Group Member

With the K-pop craze taking over the world, India has finally found its first official K-pop idol, Sriya Lenka. The 18-year-old K-pop fanatic from Odisha has cleared a series of rounds and months of intense training to become a part of the popular K-pop group, Blackswan.

Lenka’s journey began last year when she auditioned for the open spot in the K-pop group (post-Hyeme’s departure) and managed to make it to the top two (along with Brazil’s Gabriela Dalcin). Confirming the news, DR Music took to their official Instagram handle and wrote, “Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months.”

While Lenka and Gabi have joined group Blackswan members Youngheun, Fatou, Judy and Leia, it’ll be interesting to see them perform with the renowned K-pop artists. Apart from giving an update on the addition of new group members, DR Music also revealed when the newly assembled group will return to action. “With their debut, we will be back with the new blackswan,” they wrote on social media.

Born in Rourkela, a trained Odissi classical singer and dancer, Lenka revealed how she overcame her deep voice in an earlier interaction with local news portal, Oshida Bytes. “Since I have a deep voice, I faced difficulty in finding the right vocal trainer. My grandmother helped me find one. She took me to a Hindustani classical music teacher, who taught me twice a week,” she said. Furthermore, Lenka added, “But, for the western songs, I had to rely on online videos and self-learning.”

While DR Music was supposed to select only one member for the K-pop group Blackswan, they decided to include both: Lenka and Gabi. Meanwhile, the two young K-pop sensations will spend the next few months in Seoul to as they undergo advance training.

Cover Image: Instagram

