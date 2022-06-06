Meera Syal delights jubilee viewers by dancing in royal box during pageant

Comedian and actor Meera Syal brought joy to platinum jubilee pageant viewers on Sunday, joining in from the royal box as Bollywood dancers put on their performance.

Footage of Syal’s moves has since been shared on Twitter and viewed more than 800,000 times.

“You hear those drums and you gotta dance… it’s a Punjabi thing,” she wrote, captioning the video.

Syal was seen sitting next to her husband, Sanjeev Bhaskar, who looked on while his wife danced.

