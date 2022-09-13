Medical Aesthetics Market worth $99.1 billion by 2032 – Exclusive Report by Market.us

Global aesthetic medicine market was worth USD 99.1 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 14.5%) between 2022 and 2030. In recent years, aesthetic treatments have seen a rise in demand due to the introduction of new devices by manufacturers. In the next few years, market growth is expected to be a lot more lucrative due to the introduction of new, technologically advanced products such as non-invasive body contouring that uses fat freezing technology.

Medical aesthetics encompasses all specialties that address cosmetic issues such as skin laxity and scarring, excess fat wrinkles, skin moles, liver spots or cellulite. Medical aesthetics includes medical specialties like dermatology, plastic surgery, and reconstructive surgery. Medical aesthetics can include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. Professionals may also use a combination of both. Medical aesthetics can include skin tightening, unwanted hair removal and fat removal. The majority of medical aesthetics procedures are elective, but they can enhance and promote quality of living, psychological well-being, and social engagement.

Driving Factors

The preference for non-invasive, minimally invasive aesthetic procedures has increased over traditional surgical procedures in the last decade. Nonsurgical and minimally invasive alternatives have many advantages over traditional surgery, including less pain, less scarring, faster recovery, and a quicker recovery. These procedures can also be more affordable than traditional surgical procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, there was an overall 5.4% increase in plastic and cosmetic surgery between 2017-2018.

Please Connect With Our Representative, Who Will Ensure You Get A Report Sample Here : https://market.us/report/medical-aesthetics-market/request-sample/

Restraining Factors

Medical aesthetic procedures have grown in popularity over the past 20 years. Due to an increase in doctors and surgeons offering safe and effective aesthetic treatments, and the introduction of new technologically advanced products, the market has seen a significant rise in demand for aesthetic treatments. Medical aesthetic procedures can have side effects. Aesthetic treatments can lead to complications and risks for patients.

One of the problems that has remained constant and impeded the growth of the market is the potential side effects of medical aesthetic procedures. Patients who seek the treatment are likely to encounter a range of complications and risks that can occur during the procedure.

Market Key Trends

The report will analyze the past trends in medical aesthetics market operations and then discuss the impact of coronavirus on the market. This report also aims to identify the market’s drivers and highlight any potential obstacles to its growth.

To examine the increasing needs of the target market that is distributed across the globe, which further leads to the market trends over the forecast period. Additionally, the report aims at analyzing the market structure for global medical aesthetics. It also examines the available resources to support the market growth as predicted by industry leaders.

To examine the market’s rising competitiveness in the global medical aesthetics industry based upon the collective efforts of market players, as well as the most recent developments made by them during this forecast period.

Recent development

A prominent French market player, HRA Pharma, acquired a German company at the pre-pandemic stage of 2019. Merz was the company’s name. This acquisition was done to enhance the company’s product portfolio in surgical aesthetics, particularly during the forecast period.

AbbVie purchased Allergan in November 2020. It was forming a global segment, Allergan Aesthetics. The goal of this acquisition was to increase its medical aesthetics product range.

Place An Inquiry to access the full report : https://market.us/report/medical-aesthetics-market/#inquiry

Key Companies

Allergan

Solta Medical

Syneron Medical

Photomedex

Cynosure

Lumenis

Johnson & Johnson

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics

Galderma

Alma Lasers

Segmentation

Type

Liposuction

Cellulite & Fat Reduction

Skin Tightening

Breast Implants

Dermal Fillers

Application

Clinic

Medical SPA

Beauty Center

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the size of the market for medical aesthetics?

What is the value of the medical aesthetic industry?

What are the key players in the market for medical aesthetics?

What are the main factors that drive the Medical Aesthetics Market?

Which region is expected to hold a significant share of the Medical Aesthetics Market’s market?

How much is the market for medical aesthetic devices?

What would the forecast period be in the market report?

What will be the market value for medical aesthetic devices in 2021?

Which base year is used in the market report for medical aesthetic devices?

What companies are the leaders in the medical aesthetic device market?

What are the top trends in the market report for medical aesthetic devices?



Explore our report:

Moving Services market 2022 Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Manufacture Players, Opportunities Analysis by 2031



Motorcycle Engine Management Systems market 2022 Recent Development, Covid-19 Effect Analysis by Top Companies and Forecast To 2031



Motor Vehicle Insurance market 2022 Development, Analysis of Driving Factors and Growth Forecast to 2031



Monorail System market 2022 Dynamics, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2031



Mobile VoIP Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022 to 2031



Mobile Ticketing market 2022 Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]