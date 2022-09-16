Medical Aesthetics Market to Reach a Capital Expenditure of USD 99.1 Mn by 2028

Global aesthetic medicine market was worth USD 99.1 Million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 14.5%) between 2022 and 2030. In recent years, aesthetic treatments have seen a rise in demand due to the introduction of new devices by manufacturers. In the next few years, market growth is expected to be a lot more lucrative due to the introduction of new, technologically advanced products such as non-invasive body contouring that uses fat freezing technology.

Medical aesthetics encompasses all specialties that address cosmetic issues such as skin laxity and scarring, excess fat wrinkles, skin moles, liver spots or cellulite. Medical aesthetics includes medical specialties like dermatology, plastic surgery, and reconstructive surgery. Medical aesthetics can include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. Professionals may also use a combination of both. Medical aesthetics can include skin tightening, unwanted hair removal and fat removal. The majority of medical aesthetics procedures are elective, but they can enhance and promote quality of living, psychological well-being, and social engagement.

Driving Factors

The preference for non-invasive, minimally invasive aesthetic procedures has increased over traditional surgical procedures in the last decade. Nonsurgical and minimally invasive alternatives have many advantages over traditional surgery, including less pain, reduced scarring and faster recovery. These procedures can also be more affordable than traditional surgical procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, there was an overall 5.4% increase in plastic and cosmetic surgery between 2017-2018.

Restraining Factors

Medical aesthetic procedures have grown in popularity over the past 20 years. Due to an increase in doctors and surgeons offering safe and effective aesthetic treatments, and the introduction of new technologically advanced products for them, the market has seen a significant rise in demand for aesthetic treatments. Side-effects can be serious with medical aesthetic procedures. Aesthetic treatments can lead to complications and risks for patients.

One of the problems that has remained constant and impeded the growth of the market is the potential side effects of medical aesthetic procedures. Patients who seek the treatment are likely to encounter a range of complications and risks that can occur during the procedure.

Recent development

The pre-pandemic period began at the beginning of 2019 and HRA Pharma, a French market leader, came forward to acquire a German company. Merz was the name of this company. This acquisition was made in order to improve the company’s product range in surgical medical aesthetics, especially over the current forecast period.

AbbVie acquired Allergan in November 2020 to create a global segment called Allergan Aesthetics. This was to enhance its product line in medical aesthetics.

