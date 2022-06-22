Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is reportedly getting divorced from the actress and model Jerry Hall, The New York Times reports, citing two anonymous sources with familiarity over the matter.

The rumoured split is unlikely to impact Mr Murdoch’s media empire, which includes stakes in the parent companies of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The Sun, and Sky News Australia.

Control over the businesses rests in a trust, with voting rights split among the 91-year-old Mr Murdoch and his four eldest children: Lachlan, Elisabeth, James, and Prudence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall are reportedly divorcing