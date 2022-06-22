'MCU, What Is That?' Christain Bale Reveals He Had No Idea What MCU Was Until He Played Gorr in 'Thor: Love And Thunder

Christian Bale is all set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut through the upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder, but the actor had no idea what the MCU was. Bale is best known for playing the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. He will be playing the role of the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, in the upcoming MCU flick and fans are hyped to see Bale’s MCU debut. There has been quite a chatter around Christian’s character and it has already managed to pique the audience’s interest.

In an interview with Total Film, Christian Bale was asked whether he had any qualms about taking on another comic-book movie role after Batman. Bale responded ad said, “Absolutely not, no. That didn’t even enter into my head at all,” he says. He further revealed how clueless he was about the MCU and said, “I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Bale also revealed a funny instance and shared that he tried to Google, Gorr the God Butcher. He said, But I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that. But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

Netizens took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes as they reacted to Bale’s comments. Take a look at the reactions here.

“So you entered the MCU?” Christian Bale: pic.twitter.com/cTSAEPTrB3 — wolf ryder (@wolfryder93) June 21, 2022

Christian Bale when people say he’s entered the MCU. pic.twitter.com/PPqVfX00q7 — Ugly Sonic 👁️👄👁️ (@The_Shanky) June 21, 2022

“The MCU joined me”

– Christian Bale pic.twitter.com/A0hTPfsKMs — Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) June 21, 2022

christian bale googling gorr the godbutcher pic.twitter.com/WHos0D2VkT — riley • 17 (@THOR2O11) June 21, 2022

Of course Christian Bale doesn’t know what the MCU is, he just saw he’d be playing a freak and signed up immediately https://t.co/F5ixECg1m8 — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) June 21, 2022

christian bale is so funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/GvDVB1N7I8 — storm (@WAYNEUSSY) June 22, 2022

Interviewer: Christian ! How does it feel to join the MCU?! Bale: pic.twitter.com/pmoRwKgMdA — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) June 21, 2022

christian bale when someone said omg I can’t believe ur in the mcu pic.twitter.com/dGl1G8pZ6A — aniya. (@eIixirgenius) June 21, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 7, 2022, in India, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Watch the trailer here.

