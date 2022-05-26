MCU Producer Reveals Why 'Moon Knight', 'Loki' And Other Phase 4 Projects Have Cliffhanger Endings

With Marvel’s most successful phase ending with ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the studio has bounced back well with its new shows and movies that have managed to keep MCU fans on the edge of their seats. And one of the most integral components of their success mantra is the cliffhanger endings that they have adopted to keep the excitement alive even after the project concludes.

The trend started with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s show ‘WandaVision’ (which turned out to be a massive hit) proved to be a hit with Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ (another Marvel blockbuster) and was continued with Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ as well. While Wanda Maximoff ended up embracing her dark side (Scarlet Witch), Loki ending in an alternate universe and Marvel introducing Jake Lockley in the post-credit scene of ‘Moon Knight’, Marvel managed to keep the MCU on the edge of their seats with the cliffhangers.

SEE ALSO: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ New Image Hints At ‘Moon Knight’ & ‘Black Panther’ Connection, And We Bet You Missed It

While Marvel finally unveiled the Scarlet Witch mystery with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, producer Brad Winderbaum, in a recent interaction with The Direct opened up about the cliffhangers and said, “I think. We don’t have to tie up every loose end and when you create characters as strong as Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab, we can confidently go into the future knowing that there are more stories left to tell and new characters that we can bring into telling them.”

However, with no official updates of ‘Moon Knight’ returning back with another season, MCU fans are confident that Marvel will surely return with their favourite superhero and finally disclose the mystery surrounding Jake Lockley.

Meanwhile, Marvel recently dropped the first trailer of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and left everyone speechless with the introduction of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and Zeus (Russell Crowe). And with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor joining forces with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) to take down the mighty Gorr, it’ll be interesting to see how Marvel plans to end Thor’s adventures.

SEE ALSO: Gorr The God Butcher Inspired Memes Are Internet’s Latest Fodder And Even Christian Bale Would Love Them

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : MCU Producer Reveals Why 'Moon Knight', 'Loki' And Other Phase 4 Projects Have Cliffhanger Endings