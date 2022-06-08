MCU Goes All Desi As 'Ms. Marvel' Includes Songs Of A.R. Rahman, Coke Studio And More

MCU’s first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, is finally here and has already made a big splash across the globe. The show is being praised for its inclusivity and stars several Indian, Pakistani and Canadian actors. Lead actor Iman Vellani is of Pakistani origin and other cast members include Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and more. Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan will also be making their MCU debut through the show.

While the first two episodes of Ms. Marvel were filled with South-Asian references, the music of the show caught the eye or ears of several audience including us. Ms. Marvel is treat for desi fans and includes several Pakistani pop-songs along with Bollywood song.

Some of the songs include Ritviz’s Sage, Raja Kumari’s Goddess, Coke Studio’s season 14 track Peechay Hutt and the most popular one being A.R. Rahman’s song Oh Nanba from superstar Rajinikanth‘s movie Linga.

Just saw Ms. Marvel episode 1 and I loved it more than any other show. Also because of all familiarity it had. The songs they used, the score, the rap in the credits, everything is perfect to me. It was my least anticipated show and became my favourite just after one episode. pic.twitter.com/ggayz7bDIx — Daily MCM | Chadwick Forever! (@EARTH199999MCU) June 8, 2022

Ms. Marvel follows the story of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City , a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. She is having a hard time to fit in and gains the ability to harness cosmic energy. The series will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series. Watch the trailer here.

