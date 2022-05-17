MCU Fans Are Legit Losing It Over Natalie Portman's Bulked Arms In This New Images From 'Thor: 4'

Fans have been excited to see Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor ever since Director Taika Waititi confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be following the arc where Jane Foster takes on Thor’s mantle. Last month, fans got a short glimpse of Mighty Thor in the trailer and Marvel later shared a photo of Portman’s Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Ahead of its release, the makers have shared yet another still from the movie featuring Portman’s Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

As the image was released, fans went crazy over Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s bulked up arms. One user wrote, “@TaikaWaititi KNOWS what he’s doing my giving us buff @TessaThompson_x and Natalie Portman and I am personally ready to be fed greatness! Just look at those arms!!! *faints* Also, imagine seeing these arms on the big screen? *faints again* #ThorLoveAndThunder.” Take a look at the reactions here.

Natalie Portman’s arms. 📢📢📢NATALIE PORTMAN’S ARMS📢📢📢 that is all https://t.co/AQW0lEHMOJ — Lizard Queen (@ragbonehair) May 16, 2022

.@TaikaWaititi KNOWS what he’s doing my giving us buff @TessaThompson_x and Natalie Portman and I am personally ready to be fed greatness! Just look at those arms!!! *faints* Also, imagine seeing these 💪’s on the big screen? *faints again* 💖 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/EuiCuYfL7X — Lyra Hale 🏳️‍🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) May 16, 2022

Me: I don’t do marvel, I don’t care for the MCU, my household doesn’t watch these movies Me after seeing Natalie Portman’s arms: I must make an exception https://t.co/CIxdNaKsVU — It’s em! (@Embienbi) May 17, 2022

also wtf how does natalie portman have such jacked arms, I s2g I’ve been working on my arms for ages and mine don’t look nearly as good pic.twitter.com/wOhwOdJLC3 — it’s you… juju toobootie (@antclaykiwi) May 16, 2022

If you think Anakin was a bitch in the prequels for turning evil over his wife, then I implore you to look at pictures of Natalie Portman’s arms in 2022, and then try and tell me you wouldn’t turn to the dark side for that woman. — The4thSnake (@4thSnake) May 12, 2022

girls don’t want boyfriends girls want natalie portman’s arms pic.twitter.com/aTnk6hldrr — mar ☾ | MoM era (@gyllenfcb) May 16, 2022

Me after spending too much time looking at Natalie Portman’s Thor arms pic.twitter.com/Pa6PwHUaFQ — i should be writing write now (@kellyrhonesdead) May 10, 2022

What workout regimen did they put Natalie Portman through for her to be that built now? Her arms look GOOD https://t.co/pGiWNu7Jt6 — princess. (@yungsenshi) May 16, 2022

I’m entirely too bisexual for Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth (not to mention Tessa Thompson) to have arms like that all in one movie ok — Nicole (@InkonaBlock) May 17, 2022

God damn! Natalie Portman went out and got herself a couple cannons for arms. Sexy as fuck. https://t.co/cZ30qcmveA — Alex Schenck (@merrilhess754) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, in an interview with CinemaBlend, Taika Waititi explained how Thor: Love and Thunder was different from previous Thor movies. He said, “Ragnarok felt a bit like a party. It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it’s got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it’s about something a bit deeper than the last film. It’s not a serious film, and it’s not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you’re a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers?”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Watch the trailer here.

