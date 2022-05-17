MCU Fans Are Legit Losing It Over Natalie Portman's Bulked Arms In This New Images From 'Thor: 4'

Posted on May 17, 2022

Fans have been excited to see Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor ever since Director Taika Waititi confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be following the arc where Jane Foster takes on Thor’s mantle. Last month, fans got a short glimpse of Mighty Thor in the trailer and Marvel later shared a photo of Portman’s Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Ahead of its release, the makers have shared yet another still from the movie featuring Portman’s Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

As the image was released, fans went crazy over Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s bulked up arms. One user wrote, “@TaikaWaititi KNOWS what he’s doing my giving us buff @TessaThompson_x and Natalie Portman and I am personally ready to be fed greatness! Just look at those arms!!! *faints* Also, imagine seeing these arms on the big screen? *faints again* #ThorLoveAndThunder.” Take a look at the reactions here.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CinemaBlend, Taika Waititi explained how Thor: Love and Thunder was different from previous Thor movies. He said, “Ragnarok felt a bit like a party. It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it’s got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it’s about something a bit deeper than the last film. It’s not a serious film, and it’s not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you’re a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers?”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Watch the trailer here.

Source Link : MCU Fans Are Legit Losing It Over Natalie Portman's Bulked Arms In This New Images From 'Thor: 4'

