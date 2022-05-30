McDonald’s re-records iconic jingle for first time for Queen’s platinum jubilee

McDonald’s has released an updated version of its iconic jingle for the first time in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, re-created by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The new “regal version” of the “I’m lovin’ it” jingle comes just in time forthe bank holiday weekend and will replace the original jingle in television and radio adverts over the four days.

The fast food chain has also temporarily changed its tagline to “One’s lovin’ it” ahead of the extended weekend, which will see Britons celebrating the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

The new version of the “Five Note Sting” features a 35-strong ensemble, including brass, strings, percussion and woodwind that the company said is “sure to gain a royal seal of approval”.

A promotional video of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra playing the new jingle show the musicians practicing with their instruments in a recording studio before a conductor steps up on a platform and they go quiet.

As he raises his arms and batons, they play the short but grand-sounding new jingle.

To mark the platinum jubilee, McDonald’s is also releasing 70 limited-edition sets of packaging for its Big Mac, fries and milkshakes.

(McDonald’s)

Modelled on an “elegant china set”, the new packaging includes a white porcelain burger “box”, a red, yellow and white porcelain fries container and a white porcelain cup with a straw. All three items feature the McDonald’s logo and the official logo of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant.

McDonald’s is an official partner of the pageant, which will take place on Sunday 5 June.

McDonald’s fans can enter a competition to win the limited edition sets through the chain’s app between 31 May and 6 June. Winners will be announced on 8 June.

Customers will also see the name of the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese changed to “Royale with Cheese” exclusively on the jubilee weekend.

According to McDonald’s, the name change pays homage to a scene in the cult film Pulp Fiction, in which the characters Vincent Vega (played by John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (played by Samuel L Jackson) discuss what a Quarter Pounder is called in Europe.

In the scene, Vega says a Quarter Pounder with cheese is called a “Royale with Cheese” because Europeans “got the metric system, wouldn’t know what the f*** a Quarter Pounder is”.

The renamed “Royale with Cheese” will be available for 99p on the McDonald’s app throughout the bank holiday weekend, instead of £3.99 at full price.

