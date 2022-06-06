McDonald’s new summer menu includes halloumi fries and tiramisu McFlurry

McDonald’s is embracing summer with a brand new selection of items, including halloumi fries, inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean.

The fast-food chain is introducing the new products in two separate waves over the summer months, with items themed around the “Taste of Italy”.

Two new burgers will be available for purchase, alongside mozzarella dippers and a tiramisu-flavoured McFlurry.

The Italian Stack burger consists of two beef patties, mozzarella cheese, crispy onions, crunchy lettuce, tomato sauce, toasted tomato and a cheesy sauce on a warm herb bun.

The new mozzarella dippers coming soon at McDonald’s (McDonald’s)

Meanwhile, the Crispy Chicken Italiano burger contains a crispy chicken fillet with basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato, red onion and crunchy lettuce on a ciabatta-style bun.

This limited-edition menu will be available from Wednesday 8 June to Tuesday 26 July.

It will be followed by the new Taste of Spain and Cyprus menu, which brings a further two brand new burgers to the McDonald’s menu.

The Spicy Spanish Stack will consist of two beef patties on a paprika bun, topped with red onion, crunchy lettuce, chilli cheddar and a spicy tomato sauce, while the Chicken Fiesta features the same garnishes but swaps the beef patties for a crispy chicken fillet.

The burger’s usual squeaky cheese will be represented in the form of a halloumi fries side order, four of which will accompany each burger.

And to wash it all down, a new refreshing berry and citrus-flavoured soft drink called Spanish Fruit Punch, will be available for purchase.

The Taste of Spain and Cyprus menu will be available from Wednesday 27 July to Tuesday 6 September.

The introduction of new items does mean that the Grand Big Mac, McSpicy Chicken Burger and Flake McFlurry will no longer be available from 8 June, however.

McDonald’s got onboard with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the weekend, releasing an updated version of its iconic jingle in her honour.

Recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the new “regal” version of the “I’m loving’ it” jingle replaced the original tune over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

It also changed its tagline to “One’s lovin’ it” in a humorous attempt at a more refined approach to fast food.

