McDonald’s is facing shortage of fries in Japan

McDonald’s in Japan is experiencing a shortage of the fast food chain’s famous French fries due to shipping delays.

McDonald’s Japan typically imports its potatoes from a port close to Vancouver in Canada.

However, delays have resulted due to flood damage and the overall impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the global supply chain.

In light of the shortage, McDonald’s is currently only selling small portions of fries with its meals in restaurants until Friday 30 December.

This is to ensure that supplies don’t run out entirely.

“McDonald’s Japan will temporarily limit sales of Medium- and Large-sized French Fries as a proactive measure to ensure customers can continue to enjoy McDonald’s French Fries,” the company told the BBC.

“Customers will still be able to order Small-sized French Fries at all of our restaurants. To date, there have been no breaks in supply.”

In a statement posted online, the company added that it is currently looking into alternative ways of importing the potatoes.

“While it is difficult to procure raw materials in a stable manner, we have cooperated with importers and suppliers to proactively take alternative measures such as arranging airmail,” it said.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and inconvenience caused to our customers.”

A similar event happened in 2014, when McDonald’s Japan had to downsize its portions due to a dispute between dockworkers, terminal operators and shipping lines at ports on the west coast of the US.

At the time, McDonald’s made the same decision of temporarily selling small portions of fries only while it re-stocked.

