McDonald and Dodds viewers spot ‘rookie error’ in new episode

McDonald and Dodds viewers were left scratching their heads after spotting a mistake in the series premiere.

The ITV drama series returned for a third run on Sunday (19 June) night, with Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins starring once again as the titular detectives solving murders around Bath.

The first episode featured a number of guest stars, including Coronation Street actor Catherine Tyldesley.

In the episode, her character Kate introduces herself to McDonald and Dodds, telling them that she’s from Crawley in Surrey.

However, many viewers were quick to point out that Crawley is actually in Sussex, not Surrey.

“Crawley is in Sussex not Surrey,” one viewer commented.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Crawley is NOT in Surrey, it’s in West Sussex!”

Catherine Tyldesley and Alan Davies in Mcdonald and Dodds

“Rookie error in #McDonaldAndDodds – Crawley is not in Surrey!” one fan tweeted.

However, one viewer suggested that the comment may not have been a mistake, but rather a clue as to Kate’s identity.

“​​They’ve spent half an hour of this detective show working out that one of the witnesses isn’t really southern based on a small inconsistency in her accent and not from the fact she said in her interview that she’s from Crawley in Surrey when Crawley is in Sussex,” the tweet read.

McDonald and Dodds continues Sundays at 8pm on ITV.

