McConnell will support bipartisan gun reform bill if it ‘reflects’ framework indicated

Posted on June 15, 2022 0

Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he’s “comfortable” with the potential gun safety legislation a bipartisan group of senators outlined this week and will give his support if it “ends up reflecting what the framework indicated.”

“For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicated, I’ll be supportive,” the Senate minority leader said.

The proposals have been drafted with the support of 10 Republicans, meaning they have the numbers to be voted into law.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link McConnell will support bipartisan gun reform bill if it ‘reflects’ framework indicated