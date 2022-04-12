Mayor Eric Adams says ‘we will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’ after Brooklyn shooting

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask and MTA clothing who opened fire and detonated explosives on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.

The Mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.”

“We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said.

The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and we will find him.”

