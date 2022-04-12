Mayim Bialik weighs in on Jeopardy! blazer she’s worn more than once: ‘I will never wear that blazer again’

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik has addressed comments made about her blazer, worn during a recent episode of the long-running game show, after it sparked a debate among viewers on social media.

Fans were quick to recognise Bialik’s burnt orange blazer during the 28 March episode, with some noting that the Big Bang Theory star has previously worn the same jacket on multiple episodes of Jeopardy!’s latest season.

Appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, Bialik addressed the attention placed on the burnt orange blazer, and defended her reason for wearing it so many times.

“I will never wear that blazer again,” she said. “That’s it. It’s done.”

Bialik explained that they filmed the episode in autumn, which accounts for the blazer’s “shocking” colour and “sweater material,” she said.

Bialik also revealed that even her mother made comments about her fashion choice. “My mother actually mentioned this to me before it was anywhere else, maybe she started it,” the Blossom alum joked. “She said: ‘I noticed you didn’t wear a blazer, you wore a sweater,’ and I said: ‘What is she talking about?’

“I said: ‘I always wear a blazer.’ And then I thought, it was the sweater-blazer,” Bialik recalled.

However, talk show host Drew Barrymore clarified that most of the viewer comments made about the blazer weren’t hateful or negative, but rather just astute observations.

“A lot of people are saying: ‘she’s already worn that jacket and she’s wearing it again,’” Barrymore told the audience. “There’s nothing slanderous or upsetting about it, just an absolute observant, obsessive commenting about how you repeated a jacket.”

Bialik made her hosting debut on the US game show in September of last year alongside co-host and Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings. The show is currently in its 38th season, with new episodes scheduled to air until 29 July 2022.

Fans of Jeopardy! have shared their thoughts on Bialik’s fashion choices since the actor stepped in as interim host.

“Whoever is styling Mayim, bravo!!” tweeted one viewer. “You should get a raise. The differences are subtle, but perfect!”

“Is Mayim Bialik going for the most days/shows in a row wearing the same brown/burgundy blazer?” said someone else. “Come on show some respect to viewers. R u in a time-warp or just plain have no style?”

“She has worn this brown dress with a lighter tan blazer before, but she switched it for a rust orange blazer this time! Love the hair and dangly earrings!” another fan said.

While the Jeopardy! host laughed off the social media attention her fashion choices received, she also pointed out that men are less likely to be called out or criticised for their repeat fashion offenses.

“For men in these hosting positions, they also change clothes every episode,” Bialik said. “But they wear a blue suit, a gray suit, a black suit, and they just change ties. It’s less noticeable.”

