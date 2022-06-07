Mayan god sculpture discovered in Mexico

An ancient sculpture of the head of a Mayan maize god has been discovered in southeastern Mexico.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the head is approximately 1,300 years old and was discovered during conservation work at Palenque, a ruined Mayan city.

The sculpture was discovered facing east to west, which would have symbolised “the birth of the maize plant during the break of dawn” according to INAH.

