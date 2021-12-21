Max Verstappen’s 2021 crashes cost Red Bull almost €4m

Max Verstappen’s crashes during the 2021 Formula 1 season cost Red Bull almost €4million, it has been reported.

The Dutch-Belgian driver crashed three times this year – at the British and Italian grands prix, as well as in qualifying for the inaugural Saudi Arabian event.

Despite those mishaps, Verstappen was able to win his first world title on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi this month.

As such, Red Bull may be less concerned by the 24-year-old’s crashes and the resultant costs than in any other season.

Verstappen’s crashes cost the team almost exactly €3.9m in total, per Sky Germany – the third highest figure among all drivers this year.

Leading the list was Mick Schumacher of Haas, who reportedly cost his team €4.2m, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with €4m.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas was in fifth with €2.7m, while teammate and championship runner-up Lewis Hamilton was down in 15th on €1.2m.

In last place among the 20 drivers was Esteban Ocon of Alpine, reportedly costing the team €280,000.

