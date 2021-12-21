Max Verstappen has hinted that he would walk away from Formula One if key Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase were to leave the team.

The world champion, who beat rival Lewis Hamilton to the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will be looking to defend his title next season.

Lambiase has been Verstappen’s race engineer ever since the Dutchman joined the team as an 18-year-old in 2016 and the pair are in direct contact during races.

Verstappen has previously spoken about how Lambiase is a calming influence during race weekend and the pair’s relationship has grown on and off the track.

And Verstappen, 24, has even revealed that he has told Lambiase that his presence is so important that he would consider quitting Formula One if he was to leave the sport.

“I have said to him I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop too,” Verstappen revealed to Ziggo Sport.

“Of course, we can be pretty strict with each other sometimes, but I want that too. He has to tell me when I’m being a jerk and I have to tell him. I always told him that.

“He can tell me that on the radio as well, but it’s been going really well lately. The last few years I tried to be the engineer and he tried to be the driver.”

Verstappen won 10 races last season as he beat Hamilton to the championship on the final lap of the campaign. The Dutchman finished in the top two in all but three of the 22 race weekends, and also secured 10 pole positions.

The 24-year-old, who will run under the number 1 car next season as defending champion, has been tipped to begin “new era of dominance” in the sport as he prepares to reignite his battle with Hamilton next season.

Source Link Max Verstappen would quit F1 if key Red Bull engineer left