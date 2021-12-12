Max Verstappen wins F1 world title after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix victory

Max Verstappen has clinched his first Formula 1 world title after winning the a dramatic final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The most extraordinary race of a thrilling season came down to the final lap, when the safety car went in leaving Verstappen to battle race leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen, on fresher tyres, pulled off a brilliant manoeuvre darting down the inside to snatch the lead and held off his rival all the way to the line.

One of the most compelling years in the history of F1 went to the wire as Red Bull’s Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Yas Marina Circuit level on 369.5 points. Verstappen earned a dominant pole in qualifying on Saturday, before clinching the world title with a stunning victory in the race on Sunday.

It marks a maiden championship for the 24-year-old Dutchman, and denied Hamilton the chance to score a record eighth world title as he remains level with Michael Schumacher on seven.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Verstappen. “I tried fighting all race, and then that opportunity in the last lap… It’s insane. I don’t know what to say. My team, they deserve it, I love them so much. This year has been incredible.”

Full report to follow…

