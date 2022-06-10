Max Verstappen says Formula 1 introducing a salary cap for drivers would be “completely wrong”.

The sport is looking at ways of becoming more sustainable long-term with an overall budget cap introduced last season in a bid to keep costs down.

Driver salaries are not currently included in that cap but there is speculation that they soon could be.

Reigning world champion Verstappen, whose deal with Red Bull is understood to be worth upwards of £40m per year, is against the idea.

“It’s still all a bit vague. I think no one really knows where it’s going to go,” he said ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

“But from my side, it’s completely wrong because I think at the moment F1 is becoming more and more popular and everyone is making more and more money, including the teams, F1 (owners) – everyone is benefiting.

“So why should the drivers, with their IP rights and everything, be capped, who actually bring the show and put their lives at risk, because we do. So for me, it’s completely wrong.”

Verstappen also believes such a move would have an impact lower down the racing food chain.

“In all the junior categories if you see how many of those drivers have sponsor or a backer, who eventually will have a certain percentage of their income in potentially F1 or wherever,” he added.

“I think it’s going to limit that a lot because they will never get their return in money if you get a cap. So it will hurt all the junior categories as well and I don’t think you want that.”

Source Link Max Verstappen voices opposition to ‘completely wrong’ F1 driver salary cap