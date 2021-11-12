Max Verstappen has revealed he plans to change his driver number if he succeeds in beating Lewis Hamilton to the Formula 1 title.

The Dutchman boasts a 19-point lead over the reigning seven-time champion after his victory in Mexico last weekend.

Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday there are four races remaining.

F1 rules dictate that the world champion can take the No 1 for their car but no one has done so since 2014.

Verstappen, however, would, if he manages to get over the line.

“Absolutely”, he said when asked. “How many times do you have the opportunity to drive with No 1? And it’s good for merchandise as well, so it’s smart to do that.”

Verstappen is favourite to take a first world championship title with only 107 points left to play for.

However, the 24-year-old isn’t get too ahead of himself and knows there could be plenty of twists and turns to come.

“In four races, a lot of things can happen,” he added. “We are looking good, but things can change very quickly. I already said that after the race in Mexico.

“I mean, I’ve had a bigger lead already in the championship and that disappeared within two race weekends, so we have to again try to do the best we can here, and again after this weekend we will try again to try and win the race.

“My approach every single weekend is the same, so we will not change that.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Max Verstappen to change number if he wins F1 title