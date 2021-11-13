Max Verstappen has been fined 50,000 euros (£42,681) for touching rival Lewis Hamilton’s car following the conclusion of qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, announced its verdict four hours after calling Verstappen to the stewards’ office in the Interlagos paddock.

Lewis Hamilton’s fate is unclear following an alleged technical breach on his Mercedes.

The FIA’s judgement will be delivered before today’s sprint race which starts at 4.30pm (7.30pm UK).

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen’s conduct had become commonplace.

“I think, as we’ve seen with many, many drivers, they sometimes have a look around at what’s going on with the other cars. That’s all it was, a bit of inquisitiveness. Nothing more,” he told Sky Sports television.

“We’ve had drivers pull our clutch paddles, we’ve had heads in cockpits, we’ve had front wings tested, tyres pushed, cars rolled around. It’s not something that’s unusual. It’s never been brought up or even discussed previously.

“Obviously Mercedes’ straight-line speed is very impressive. I think he’s maybe just having a look at that. Drivers are very inquisitive animals sometimes, aren’t they? We’ve seen that many, many times.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Max Verstappen fined €50,000 euros for touching Lewis Hamilton’s car