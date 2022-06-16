Max Verstappen ‘driving more maturely’ in 2022 following F1 title win

Max Verstappen has been credited with driving ‘more maturely’ this season, following his Formula 1 title win last year.

Verstappen claimed his first drivers’ championship on the final lap of the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial finish involving the safety car.

The Red Bull driver is known for his aggressive approach, but former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has praised the 24-year-old for developing as a competitor this year, in which he has won five of the eight races so far.

“Verstappen as reigning champion this year looks to be driving more maturely,” former Renault driver Palmer wrote for the sport’s official website.

“He’s happier to bide his time in the races rather than go for the win-or-bust approach he sometimes took last year.”

“All in all, it makes Red Bull a factor of importance in the championship. I’m sure Ferrari is feeling the pressure of not having become constructors’ champion since 2007, despite having been close many times since then.”

Verstappen was the victor of last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and enters this Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix as favourite.

The Dutch-Belgian leads the drivers’ standings, while Red Bull lead the constructors’ championship ahead of Ferrari.

