Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc to pole for Imola sprint race as both Mercedes cars fail to make Q3

Max Verstappen will start Saturday’s sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on pole position after both Mercedes cars failed to make it through to Q3 for the first time in almost 10 years at Imola on Friday evening.

After Carlos Sainz’s crash in Q2 triggered a red flag, the rain began to pour and brought wet conditions for the remainder of the session, leaving both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell eliminated as they opted to not risk a further lap in the rain.

It marked the first time since the Japanese Grand Prix in 2012 that Mercedes failed to have a car finish in the top 10 of qualifying as their early season struggles continued, with Toto Wolff saying his team’s issues with ‘porpoising’ were their worst yet this year.

After scraping through Q1 by just 0.004s, Hamilton vented his frustration: “How far are we off, man? This is crazy,” he said. It is the second time Hamilton has failed to make it through to Q3 in four races this season, although the 37-year-old could yet improve his starting grid position in Saturday’s sprint race.

At the other end of the field, Verstappen will start ahead of Charles Leclerc after he held on to provisional pole in a rain-soaked and red flag-hit qualifying session. Verstappen clocked a faster time than Leclerc just as Valtteri Bottas pulled up off the track to trigger the fourth red flag of the session.

Qualifying eventually resumed with just under three minutes of the session remaining, but after Lando Norris put his McLaren into the wall to bring up a fifth red flag stoppage with 38 seconds left, and with it the end of the session.

The finishing order to the first of three sprint races to be held in the 2022 Formula One season will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race. There have been tweaks to the sprint races this season, with the driver who finishes P1 receiving eight points, up from three last season.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results

1. Verstappen

2. Leclerc

3. Norris

4. Magnussen

5. Alonso

6. Ricciardo

7. Perez

8. Bottas

9. Vettel

10. Sainz

11. Russell

12. Schumacher

13. Hamilton

14. Zhou

15. Stroll

16. Tsunoda

17. Gasly

18. Latifi

19. Ocon

20. Albon

