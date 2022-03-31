Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc praised for demonstrating ‘art of driving’ in F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi says Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc demonstrated the “art of driving” in their sensational battle for the lead at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last Sunday.

Verstappen took victory at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after passing Leclerc on the pit straight with just a few laps remaining, after team-mate Sergio Perez had lost his early lead due to unfortunate safety car timing caused by Nicholas Latifi’s crash.

Leclerc led after the re-start and handled the pressure from Verstappen excellently with smart tactics, including allowing Verstappen to overtake at the final corner before using DRS to take the position back into Turn 1. Eventually, though, Verstappen pulled out some tricks of his own and made his move stick by refusing to fall into Leclerc’s trap the final hairpin, before using his own DRS boost to take advantage.

That was their second closely-fought battle in two races, with Leclerc coming out on top at the season opener in Bahrain as the pair exchanged the lead multiple times over the course of consecutive laps, before Verstappen eventually retired due to engine failure in his Red Bull.

Fittipaldi, who win his two F1 world championships in 1972 and 1974, said both drivers have been racing superbly so far in 2022.

“I love to watch because they are driving on the limits but still respecting each others’ space,” the Brazilian told F1 TV. “They were right on the edge, some times they are locking wheels, nearly, right on the limit — it is great to see. That is called the art of driving.”

Formula 1 has undergone its biggest regulation change in a generation this season, with car designs completely revamped in an effort to allow drivers to follow one another more closely and race harder. So far, the evidence shows that the new regulations are working, with both of the opening races producing exciting racing, and 75-year-old Fittipaldi believes that the changes are having a very positive effect.

“I think it is a great show, great race,” he added. “Everyone in the grandstands was standing up to see who is going to win. That is what the sport needed. I like the new rules, I like the way Formula 1 is going.”

The third round of the 2022 Formula 1 season takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia on the weekend of 8 April.

