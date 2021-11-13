Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez UK time: When does UFC Fight Night start tonight?

Max Holloway returns to the Octagon this evening to face Yair Rodriguez in a highly-anticipated UFC featherweight contest.

Former champion Holloway last fought in January, turning in one of the greatest performances in the history of the sport as he beat Calvin Kattar via decision while breaking numerous striking records.

Rodriguez (13-2), meanwhile, is returning after a two-year absence, his decision win against Jeremy Stephens in October 2019 marking his last bout.

The Mexican, ranked third at 145lbs, has won 12 of his last 13 fights, while No1-ranked Holloway (22-6) has lost three of his last five – all via decision.

The first of those defeats came in April 2019, in a clash with Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title, before Holloway lost his featherweight belt to Alexander Volkanovski in December of the same year. The majority of fans believe the Hawaiian should then have been awarded the victory in his rematch with Volkanovski last July, though the judges saw it differently.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s main event.

When is it?

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez will take place on Saturday 13 November. The event will be hosted at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The prelims will begin at 6pm GMT, with the main card following at 9pm.

The main event between Holloway and Rodriguez is expected to begin at around 11pm GMT.

No3-ranked UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez (Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the Fight Night will air on BT Sport, while ESPN+ will show the action in the US.

What are the odds?

Holloway: 1/7

Rodriguez: 5/1

Full card

Main card

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Ben Rothwell vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Felicia Spencer vs Leah Watson (women’s featherweight)

Miguel Baeza vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Song Yadong vs Julio Arce (bantamweight)

Prelims

Thiago Moises vs Joel Alvarez (lightweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Andrea Lee (women’s flyweight)

Sean Woodson vs Colin Anglin (featherweight)

Cortney Casey vs Liana Jojua (women’s flyweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Da-un Jung (light heavyweight)

