Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on reports linking him with Man Utd job

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United.

The former Tottenham boss was in Manchester on Tuesday as he prepared for current side Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash against United’s rivals City.

The 49-year-old has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Pochettino, left, is one of the leading contenders to replace Solskjaer, right (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Inevitably, the Argentinian was questioned about his future as he held his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium but he would not comment on “rumours” and insisted he was happy in the French capital.

“I am not a kid, I am not a child,” he said. “I have spent my whole life playing football and now it’s my 12th year as a coach.

“We are in a business that the rumours are there, I completely understand what is going on – sometimes in a positive way and sometimes in a negative way.

“This type of thing cannot distract. They are rumours. Rumours are there and we need to live with that. That is the football that we are living.

“We are so focused. We are giving 100 per cent to try to get best form for the club, and for the players to try to perform the best way.

“I am so happy for Paris St Germain. For tomorrow we are focused to try to get the best result we can.”

I’m really happy at Paris St Germain – that’s a fact. I’m happy in Paris. Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in 2019 but returned to the game as manager of PSG, where he spent two years as a player, in January.

His side missed out on the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League last season but have regrouped and are currently 11 points clear in their domestic competition.

He said: “My contract is 2023, this season and one season more. I don’t say nothing different. I’m really happy at Paris St Germain – that’s a fact. I’m happy in Paris.”

Pochettino claimed it would be an error to comment on the situation at Old Trafford as anything he said could be misconstrued, although he did inadvertently refer to Ligue 1 as the Premier League.

“I’m not going to make the mistake at all,” he said. “In the past when I was in Espanyol I said my dream was to meet (Sir Alex) Ferguson.

Solskjaer was sacked by United last weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

“All that is now going to be misunderstood or (taken) out of context. I am so happy at Paris St Germain and I am focused to try to be at my best, like we are doing.

“I was a player at Paris St Germain, I love the club, I love the fans. I think it is a fantastic time to be at the club.

“We are fighting in the Premier League (sic), I think it is 11 or 10 points different in Ligue 1.

“We are fighting for that, we are fighting in the Champions League to qualify against Manchester City. I think we need to be focused on that. That is my priority, that is my concern.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on reports linking him with Man Utd job