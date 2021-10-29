Matthew Perry to write ‘unflinchingly honest’ memoir about Friends and addiction

Friends star Matthew Perry will write an “unflinchingly honest” autobiography exploring his addiction issues, his publisher has announced.

The as-yet-untitled book, to be published in the autumn of 2022, will take readers “behind the scenes” of Perry’s time on Friends, Flatiron Books said.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, will also explore the substance abuse and alcohol issues that he has struggled with over the years.

The publisher said it won the rights to the book “in a major overnight pre-empt”, which means they essentially secured the publication ahead of an auction.

Unconfirmed reports in the US suggested the deal was in the “mid-seven figure range”.

The memoir is “the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one”, Flatiron, a division of Macmillan, said.

Megan Lynch, publisher of Flatiron Books, said: “We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something – and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing.

“Matthew’s book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanising right now, a time of isolation and division.”

Perry, 52, was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during the 10-year run of Friends from 1994 but he struggled to overcome addiction.

In 2016 Perry, whose film roles include The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again, told the BBC his drug use was so bad he cannot remember roughly three years of his time on Friends, from seasons three to six.

Additional reporting by Press Association

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Matthew Perry to write ‘unflinchingly honest’ memoir about Friends and addiction