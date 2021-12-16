Matthew McConaughey tells Reese Witherspoon she was his childhood celebrity crush

Matthew McConaughey admitted to Reese Witherspoon that she was his childhood celebrity crush in a recent interview.

The actors appeared together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (15 December), where they took part in a rapid-fire Q&A segment together.

Asked who their first celebrity crushes were, Witherspoon said that hers was Val Kilmer, thanks to his role as Jim Morrison inThe Doors, when she was 13, adding: “I was a weird kid.”

However, when the question got to McConaughey, the Dallas Buyers Club star said: “Well, I did have a little bit of a crush on [the] young lady sitting to the left of me from Man in the Moon.”

“What?” a shocked Witherspoon responded, with DeGeneres asking: “Are you just learning this?”

He continued: “It was one of my early, early crushes and if you’ve seen the movie, you’d see [it’s] inevitable. What’s not to have a crush on?”

Witherspoon starred in the 1991 coming-of-age drama as a 14-year-old girl who falls in love with her older neighbour. The critically-acclaimed film marked her screen debut.

McConaughey and Witherspoon have starred in a number of films together over the years, including 2013’s Mud and the animated Sing films.

